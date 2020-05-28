Delhi

NDMC seals headquarter building after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NDMC health worker seen sprays disinfectant at Janpath market before reopen after lockdown due to coronavirus, in New Delhi on May 19, 2020.

NDMC health worker seen sprays disinfectant at Janpath market before reopen after lockdown due to coronavirus, in New Delhi on May 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Earlier three employees of the NDMC, including a sanitation worker and engineer, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sealed its headquarter building in Central Delhi on Thursday after a senior employee tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of employees infected with the novel coronavirus to 7.

“A Joint Director level employee has been found positive for COVID-19. Three more employees were found yesterday. Contact tracing is being done by district authorities as per protocol. The building has been sealed. A disinfection drive will be carried out,” a senior NDMC official said.

“Meanwhile, all employees will be working from home till building premises completely sanitised and reopened,” the official added.

Three employees of the NDMC had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the civic body to seal a floor of its headquarters in Lutyen’s Delhi and a section of another building housing its office in Gole Market.

Last week, a doctor at an NDMC dispensary had tested positive for COVID-19, following which the premises of the health facility was sealed.

