Coronavirus | NDMC sanitising temples, churches, gurudwaras

An illuminated view of the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi. Image for representational purposes only.

An illuminated view of the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi. Image for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

“We don’t want to take risks with these frequently visited places,” a senior NDMC official said

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is sanitising major temples, churches and gurudwaras in the national capital in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Though the government has directed that not more than 50 people should gather at any place to ensure there is no community transmission, we don’t want to take risks with these frequently visited places,” a senior NDMC official said.

The civic body is conducting sanitising drives at major temples, churches and gurudwaras in the area and trying to maintain extra cleanliness.

It has also advised people to exercise caution.

The number of coronavirus cases across the country has risen to 147.

The Delhi government has declared coronavirus an epidemic and shut down all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31. The government also made it compulsory to disinfect all public places, including government and private offices and shopping malls, every day.

