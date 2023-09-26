HamberMenu
NDMC forms panel to preserve assets created for G-20 Summit

PWD Minister Atishi asks officials to make plan to repair and maintain key stretches of roads

September 26, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The assets include potted plants, which will be cared for by 30-35 guards.

The assets include potted plants, which will be cared for by 30-35 guards. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

To preserve the beautification work that was undertaken for the G-20 Summit in the district, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has formed a dedicated committee.

NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay on Monday said among the various assets created for the summit, 35 fountains each have been placed under the care of two executive engineers. The council has also renewed the annual maintenance contract for the fountains, he added.

Over one lakh potted plants put up in the city will not be relocated and 30-35 security guards have been deployed to care for them, he added.

Earlier in the day, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the repair and maintenance of various stretches, including Ring Road between the Vidhan Sabha and the Secretariat.

During an inspection, she observed that the Rajghat subway on Ring Road is in a poor condition.

She instructed the PWD officials to repair the tiles and lighting in the subway and ensure that it is kept clean on a regular basis.

