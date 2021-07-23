Narwal given provisional registration for PhD: JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that its student Natasha Narwal, an accused in cases related to last year’s north-east Delhi violence, has been granted provisional registration for PhD programme.

Justice Prateek Jalan was informed by the varsity that even during pendency of proceedings emanating from a notice issued to Ms. Narwal by the authorities, pursuant to her registration she will be entitled to all the benefits of provisional registration.

The court took the statement of advocate Monika Arora, representing JNU, on record and said no further orders are required to be passed and disposed of the petition.

Advocate Arora said Narwal, a Pinjra Tod (break the cage) activist, has been provisionally registered in the PhD programme for monsoon semester 2020 and winter semester 2021.

The court was hearing Ms. Narwal’s plea seeking permission to provisionally register in the third semester of the PhD programme.