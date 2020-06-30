Delhi

Murder inside Tihar jail: accused killed inmate to avenge sister’s rape

The accused stabbed Mehtab multiple times with a sharp object inside the Tihar jail premises on Monday.

A day after a 21-year-old prisoner allegedly killed another, it was revealed that the deceased had allegedly raped the accused’s minor sister six years ago, the police said.

The crime was an outcome of revenge, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said on Monday, the 21 -year-old resident of Dakshinpuri stabbed another inmate — Mohammed Mehtab (27) from Nizamuddin.

During investigation, it was revealed that Mehtab was lodged in jail since 2014 for allegedly raping the 21-year-old’s minor sister, who later ended her life. Ever since, the accused wanted to avenge his sister’s rape, said an officer.

The accused was lodged in jail in 2018 in a murder case and was shifted from jail number 5 to 8 upon request after a fight in jail number 5. On Monday morning, when everyone went for morning payers, the accused stabbed Mehtab multiple times with a sharp metal object.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivni, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.

