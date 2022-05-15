Mundka fire | Building owner arrested

As many as 27 persons died in the massive blaze in an office building in Delhi

Several teams of firefighters were deployed in order to douse the blaze | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Two days after an office building in Outer Delhi's Mundka caught fire and killed as many as 27 persons, the Delhi Police has arrested the absconding owner of the building, officers said on Sunday. DCP(Outer) Sameer Sharma said that the building owner was identified as Manish Lakra, a resident of Mundka. Multiple raids were conducted by the police in Delhi and Haryana after which he was nabbed. As many as 27 persons died in the massive blaze that occurred in the office building on Friday. Several teams of firefighters were deployed in order to douse the blaze, which was successfully carried out after an hour-long rescue operation. Identification of some of the 27 charred bodies is still being carried out, senior officers said.



