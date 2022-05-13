Delhi

14 dead as fire engulfs commercial building near Delhi’s Mundka metro station

Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, on May 13, 2022.

Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, on May 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 14 dead and 12 injured, police said.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside.

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4:40 p.m., following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"It's a tragic incident…14 dead bodies confirmed and 12 people are injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said around 10 p.m.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
accident (general)
disaster and accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2022 10:51:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/many-dead-as-fire-engulfs-commercial-building-near-delhis-mundka-metro-station/article65412040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY