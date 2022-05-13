14 dead as fire engulfs commercial building near Delhi’s Mundka metro station
Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building.
A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 14 dead and 12 injured, police said.
Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside.
According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4:40 p.m., following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
"It's a tragic incident…14 dead bodies confirmed and 12 people are injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said around 10 p.m.
The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.