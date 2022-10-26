More than 200 fire calls on Deepavali this year, more than last year

Despite a complete ban on bursting and selling fire crackers, more than 200 fire calls were received by the Delhi Fire Service this year, an increase in comparison to last year, data showed.

According to DFS, this year a total of 201 fire calls were made compared to 152 calls that were were made on Deepavali last year. Ahead of the festival, DFS Chief Atul Garg had said that his department have deployed fire tenders at congested areas which are vulnerable to fire incidents. “Drones are also being used in case there are fire incidents in high-rise buildings,” Mr. Garg had said.

On Monday, the DFS received a fire call from Gandhi Nagar area regarding a fire at a factory. “A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. Four people were rescued,” Mr. Garg said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that from October 1 till Diwali, there have been 150 cases of firecracker sale violations while more than 17,000 kgs of firecrackers were seized during the same period. Delhi Police deployed several beat staff and PCR vans in all districts a weak ahead of Deepavali in order to curb illegal sale of firecrackers by shopkeepers and to identify and arrest persons bursting firecrackers despite the ban.