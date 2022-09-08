Delhi govt. bans all types of firecrackers till Jan. 1

Minister asks residents to take responsibility to control pollution in the city

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers, including green crackers, till January 1, 2023.

“Emission from firecrackers seems to be an important contributing factor in worsening of Delhi’s pollution in the winter. In view of such a situation, a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers so that people’s lives can be saved,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

He said there will also be a ban on online sales and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. The Minister said last year, many incidents of people bursting crackers were reported in Delhi as it was easily available online. This year, a coordinated action plan is being worked out by the police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department for implementing the ban.

Mr. Rai said the Delhi government is serious about controlling pollution and it is preparing a ‘winter action plan’, which will be implemented in the coming days.

The Minister said everyone has to take responsibility to control pollution in Delhi. “We appeal to the residents of Delhi to cooperate with the government to control pollution. We simply have one message for Delhi residents: celebrate Deepavali by lighting diyas and distributing sweets. While it is important to celebrate the festival with pomp, we also have a responsibility to curb pollution,” he added.

Stress on awareness

On the likely impact of such prohibitions, Anumita Roychowdhury, head of Clean Air Programme at the Centre for Science and Environment, said: “Regulatory action in such matters work when supported by a massive public awareness around health risks.”

Reacting to the announcement, BJP MP Parvesh Verma tweeted in Hindi, “When Hindu festivals of Diwali and Dussehra are round the corner, Kejriwal imposes a ban on firecrackers. Every year Delhi has to suffer because of the government’s failure.”