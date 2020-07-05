More spells of rain likely in the Capital

Heavy overnight showers lashed the Capital on Sunday bringing some relief from the heat. The day remained cloudy but did not witness rain.
The Met department said that the city received 34.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 48.6 mm, 38.2 mm, 46.6 mm and 35.2 mm rainfall receptively.
The maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees below normal for the season and the minimum at 22.2 degrees — six degrees cooler than normal.
Forecast for Monday
The Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 35 and 23 degrees Celsius.
Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is likely to continue on Tuesday as well.
Heavy rain is likely at isolated places also on Wednesday, the Met department said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath