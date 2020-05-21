More buses to hit the streets soon, says govt.

The first day of lockdown 4.0 on Tuesday saw 3,400 buses hit the streets, a statement issued by the Transport Minister’s office read. Of these, as many as 2,000 were Delhi government buses while the others had been specially hired, it added.

“On Tuesday, nearly 1,000 DTC buses were deployed to ensure safe passage of migrant labourers to railway station from various shelters. Around 1,200 DTC buses were operated on Wednesday. The whole situation will be under control within 3-4 days,” the statement read.

More cluster buses were on the roads on Wednesday, the statement said, as drivers who were stuck in U.P. or Haryana had reached Delhi and were available.

The statement said, the Delhi government was working on an SOP for public transportation and added that while thermal screening at some key terminals and bus stops had begun, this would be extended to other facilities soon.