Moderate rain likely in Capital on Sunday

The city is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rain on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rains are expected in the city every day for the next one week from Sunday.

On Saturday, there was no rain till evening and the maximum temperature settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal for this time of the year and the minimum at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal.

The mercury is likely to fall to 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday and then pick up again. Partly cloudy skies are predicted throughout the week except for Friday.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station. The highest temperature in the city was 36.7 degrees Celsius and it was reported at Najafgarh, Jafarpur, and Palam stations.