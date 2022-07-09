India Meteorological Department announces yellow alert for North Karnataka districts

A yellow alert has been announced in most of northern Karnataka, in view of the prediction of high rainfall in the next 4-5 days

A release by IMD included seven districts of northern Karnataka among the list of districts that are likely to have heavy rainfall. “Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Vijayapura.”

Water flow into the Krishna and its tributaries continued to stay beyond 75,000 cusecs. As many as 11 bridge-cum-barrages in the Chikkodi-Nippani region remained submerged. However, traffic was not affected as people were using alternative routes.

Outflow from Rajapur barrage was 56,330 cusecs and inflow into the Doodha Ganga was 14,960 cusecs. Inflow increase into the Ghataprabha was over 2,000 cusecs.

The inflow in Alamatti dam crossed 78,390 cusecs. Water level at the Hidkal dam increased by four feet, officers said. Though the inflow was high, the outflow remained minimal, due to low reservoir levels.

Though the inflow into the Alamatti dam was high, the outflow was zero. This is to let the dam store water for the season, officers said.

The Alamatti dam that has a gross capacity of 123 tmcft only has only around 70.57 tmcft. Water stood at 515 metres against the total 519 metres and has a dead storage of 17.61 tmcft.

Water level at Renuka Sagar dam over the Malaprabha was just 12.25 tmcft against the capacity of 37.31 tmcft. Inflow was 4,256 cusecs and outflow was 194 cusecs.

Outflow from Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir in Hidkal over the Ghataprabha was 106 cusecs, though the inflow was over 20,407 cusecs. However, outflow was likely to increase as the dam has just 8 tmcft ouf of a total of 10.73 tmcft. Once the storage stabilises, water discharge will increase, said an officer.

Deputy Commissioners and other officers of Belagavi and Bagalkot participated in a video conference held by Chief Minister Bsavaraj Bommai on Saturday. The CM has instructed officers to make all preparations to manage possible flooding.