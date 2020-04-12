Moderate earthquake felt in Delhi

An earthquake of moderate intensity struck many parts of Delhi on April 12 evening.
“Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at a depth of 8 km in the National Capital Territory, Delhi,” a release from the National Centre for Seismology said.
A senior official of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) said the location of the quake, in a populous part of the capital, was the reason for its being widely registered. “The depth and magnitude are an initial assessment, and it was of moderate intensity, but many felt it,” Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, MoES, told The Hindu.
Many parts of Delhi fall in a high seismic zone and are vulnerable to strong tremors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.