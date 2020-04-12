Moderate earthquake felt in Delhi

An earthquake of moderate intensity struck many parts of Delhi on April 12 evening.

“Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at a depth of 8 km in the National Capital Territory, Delhi,” a release from the National Centre for Seismology said.

A senior official of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) said the location of the quake, in a populous part of the capital, was the reason for its being widely registered. “The depth and magnitude are an initial assessment, and it was of moderate intensity, but many felt it,” Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, MoES, told The Hindu.

Many parts of Delhi fall in a high seismic zone and are vulnerable to strong tremors.