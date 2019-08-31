Mobile picket vans launched

Delhi Police launched two mobile pickets van in outer-north Delhi on Friday. Each van is essentially designed for border areas with sparse population, they said.

The police said that the vans are equipped with barricades, anti-terror and anti-riot gears along with other automated equipment which will enable officers to act swiftly, especially when cases of snatching and robbery are reported.

The two vans were launched by Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik during the inauguration of outer-north Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner’s office complex in Samaypur Badli.

DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the idea was conceived as the district has several lonely stretches where it is difficult to put routine barricades and there’s a chance of them being stolen.

Mr. Sharma said that tempos available at the police station were remodelled to make the vans.