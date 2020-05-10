Missing woman found dead inside AIIMS

A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead inside All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday morning, the police said. No note left behind by her has been recovered, they said

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the woman’s mother had died of cancer and she had been upset since. “The body of was found inside the hospital premises. Her mother was a cancer patient. She was being treated at the hospital and died during treatment on Wednesday,” he confirmed.

The police said that she was reported missing since Wednesday.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.