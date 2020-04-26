Minors held for stabbing man to death in Nizamuddin

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two minors and a 20-year-old man in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin. The accused have been held, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that the victim has been identified as Hasin alias Chiggu, a resident of Khusro Nagar, who had 17 criminal cases registered against him and the accused as Nikhil and his two accomplices who are juveniles.

The police said that a call was received at 9.15 a.m. on Saturday from one Kajal who said that her husband had been murdered. When the police reached the spot, they found Hasin lying dead. The body had multiple stab wounds.

“During local enquiry, it was found that Hasin was last seen with Azad, Kamran and Poly. During sustained and scientific interrogation of the three suspects, they revealed that a fight had taken place between the victim and the mother of one of the juveniles over setting up of a street stall,” Mr. Meena said. The juvenile then roped in another minor friend and Nikhil and hatched a plan to kill Hasin and later executed it. The three were held within hours of committing the crime and the knives used in commission of the crime were seized.