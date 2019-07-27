Minor house help rescued in Gurugram

A minor girl, who had been working as a domestic help at a house in DLF Magnolias here, was rescued following the intervention of the Gharelu Kamgar Union.

Convener of the domestic workers’ union, Maya John, said the girl, who belongs to Assam, had started working for the couple at their DLF Magnolias Block B residence in Sector 42 over two years ago. Her employers allegedly used to beat her up often and had also told her not to leave the house.

The family which had illegally employed her used to pay her ₹10,000 per month. The girl was, however, paid erratically and mostly received less than she was promised.

When the girl’s mother, along with other domestic workers went to bring her back on Thursday, the employers, they said, refused to let her go. It was after the police’s intervention that the girl was rescued.

“Employing a child as a worker is a cognisable criminal offence and is a violation of the Right to Education Act. Despite the criminal offence committed by the employers they are trying to hush up the matter. Given that the girl’s father is ailing and she does not come from a well-to-do family, they do not want to pursue the case,” said Ms. John.

She also said that the union and domestic workers would approach senior police officers on the need to file an FIR in the case.