Minor alleges sexual assault, 2 apprehended

A 16-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by two men in outer north Delhi’s Narela, police said on Sunday. Both of them have been apprehended and the role of one of them is being verified, they said.

According to the police, they received information around 9.30 p.m. on Saturday regarding a quarrel at Tikri. When they reached the spot, a girl, who is a resident of Tikri, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by two men.

A DCW counsellor was called and before her, the girl disclosed that she was known to one Abhishek (19), a resident of the same locality. On Saturday, she called Abhishek and met him at Tikri in the evening. Abhishek, along with his friend Jitender (19), came there on a bike. The girl went with them to the fields on bike. She alleged that she was sexually assaulted there by the two, said a police officer.

A medical examination of the girl was conducted. There was not a single external injury and no symptoms of forceful sexual assault has been reported in MLC, said the officer. Both Abhishek and Jitender have been apprehended and the role of Jitender is being verified, added the officer.