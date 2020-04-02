Migrants in distress seek help from Union Minister on Twitter

Fast running out of cash and ration, more than two dozen migrant workers of a furniture exporter company at Industrial Model Township in Manesar here, reached out to local Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, on Twitter seeking help.

Money and ration

Sanjay, a migrant worker from Bihar, said he along with fellow workers, at “Heritage Furniture”, were “trapped” in their rented accommodation because of the nationwide lockdown without any help from outside and were fast running out of supplies and money.

Searching online for any possible contact for help, they stumbled upon the mobile number of one Sunil Yadav, who had shared his contact details on Facebook, offering to help the needy migrant workers.

They called him to narrate their ordeal. Later, a tweet was posted from the official handle of Rashtriya Janata Dal tagging the Minister on Thursday afternoon seeking help for the workers. The tweet also carried a photo of a paper with the names and contact numbers of the workers.

Ashok, one of the workers, said that he received a call on his mobile number from the Minister himself within minutes after the tweet with the promise to help.

Fear of police

Another worker, Santosh, said they were managing with the little cash they had, but were running out of essentials fast. “We did not venture out to walk to the relief centre fearing that the police might beat us,” said Santosh.

Sanjay said, “Though a large number of migrant workers had left after the lockdown was announced, they preferred to stay back to avoid the crowd. The aim of the lockdown was to avoid crowds. Had we stepped out to go to our home village in Bihar, the purpose would have been defeated,” said Sanjay, a migrant worker. He also said they did not have money to pay the room rent.