MHA gives nod for CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh’s extortion complaint

March 30, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given approval for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Delhi’s former Prisons Minister Satyendar Jain in a matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act, official sources said on Friday.

Mr. Jain, who is behind bars in connection with a money laundering case, was accused of extorting Rs. 10 crore from an inmate, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, for providing him protection in the jail, they said.

High-profile inmates

Apart from Mr. Jain, former Director General of Tihar prisons Sandeep Goel and some other staff members were also charged with demanding and extorting “protection money” from high-profile inmates in Delhi jails.

The Ministry on March 22 approved the CBI probe against Jain after which Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena forwarded the file to the Chief Secretary for further appropriate action, an official confirmed.

A complaint was filed by Chandrashekhar after which the CBI had begun inquiring into the matter and sought sanction from the competent authority to prosecute the former Minister under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case, alleged in his complaint that “Jain had extorted Rs. 10 crore from him in tranches during 2018-21, either personally or through his accomplices, as protection money so as to help him ‘live peacefully and comfortably’ in different jails of Delhi”.

He had also alleged that some jail officials had allegedly extorted Rs. 12.50 crore from him in instalments during 2019-22.