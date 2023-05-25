HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

Satyendra Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May.

May 25, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jailed AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. File photo

Jailed AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain who has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was on Thursday, May 25, 2023, admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness, the party said.

Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May.

Also read: Jain got ‘preferential treatment’, says court, junks plea for food as per faith

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said.

On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / Delhi / prison / laws / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.