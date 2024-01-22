GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Members of Muslim community pray for peace in country

January 22, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari
Children at a prayer gathering held at Nizamuddin on Sunday.

Children at a prayer gathering held at Nizamuddin on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

A group of 40 people from the Muslim community gathered at a house in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West on Sunday and offered prayers for the peace and harmony in the country, with the organisers congratulating the nation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The consecration of the Ram Lalla idol and the inauguration of the temple will take place on Monday.

Mohd. Tahil Ismail, a tax consultant, said they wanted to send the message that “Muslims too are celebrating the Pran Pratishtha with their Hindu brothers and sisters”.

At the gathering, at least four Delhi Police officers were deployed to maintain law and order. Verses of the Quran were recited by madrassa students on the occasion.

“This prayer meet was organised to let people know that we stand in support of Hindus. We won’t let this country be divided by hate. This prayer was for brotherhood and love,” said Mr. Ismail.

After the prayers, everybody was served vegetarian food.

Shaukat Ali, a teacher at a madrassa near Khoda Colony in Noida, said, “We brought 30 children to the prayer meet as we wanted to pray for peace in our country.”

Related Topics

Delhi / Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.