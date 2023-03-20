HamberMenu
Mehrauli murder: Prosecution completes arguments on charges against Aftab Poonawala

SPP Prasad said incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events

March 20, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi, on November 20, 2022.

Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi, on November 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Police on Monday completed its arguments on charges against Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar posted the matter for further proceedings on March 25.

Special Public Prosecutors (SPP) Amit Prasad and Madhukar Pandey appeared for Delhi Police.

Also read: ‘Aftab cut Shraddha’s body into 17 pieces, kept shifting it between fridge and kitchen cabinets’

SPP Prasad said incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events.

The chain of events leads to an irrefutable conclusion about the guilt of the accused, he added.

Advocate Javed Hussain, legal aid counsel (LAC) for Poonawala, sought time to respond to the arguments.

Earlier on February 21, a magisterial court committed the case to the sessions court after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the police.

Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet on January 24.

