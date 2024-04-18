GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MCD elections | AAP fields Mahesh Khichi for Delhi mayoral polls

At a press conference, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said the Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj will be the party candidate for the post of deputy mayor

April 18, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Aam Aadmi Party on April 18 declared Devnagar ward councillor Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls.

At a press conference, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said the Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj will be the party candidate for the post of deputy mayor.

This year, the MCD mayor will be elected from reserved category councillors. Mr. Khichi, has been associated with the AAP since its inception in 2012, Mr. Rai said.

The MCD mayor is elected for a one-year term.

Both the candidates will file nominations later in the day. With the AAP having 134 out of 250 councilors in the MCD, both its candidates are going to have a smooth ride in the polls.

The Opposition BJP has 104 councilors in the civic body.

The new mayor will be elected in a general house meeting of MCD councilors on April 26.

