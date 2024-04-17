GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AAP zeroes in on two names for April 26 MCD mayoral polls, discussions on in BJP

April 17, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi  

Satvika Mahajan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has zeroed in on Sarika Chaudary and Prem Chauhan as its potential candidates for the April 26 Delhi mayoral polls, the nominations for which will be filed on Thursday.

The Opposition BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also likely to contest the polls, with sources saying discussions are in progress on six names for the elections to the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

However, AAP sources said the party is yet to decide the posts Ms. Chaudary and Mr. Chauhan will be contesting.

The MCD currently has 250 elected councillors, 134 of them belonging to the ruling AAP, 104 to the BJP and nine to the Congress.

This year, the post of the Mayor is reserved for individuals from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.

An AAP source said Ms. Chaudary, who is a councillor from Daryaganj, is the favourite for the Mayor’s post due to her close connections with the top party leadership. She had earlier served in the Delhi Commission for Women. She is currently the chief of the AAP’s women wing in Delhi.

Mr. Chauhan, who represents Dakshin Puri in the MCD House, has prior experience as the Leader of the Opposition in the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Mr. Chauhan is currently the chief of AAP’s youth wing. 

Related Topics

Delhi / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.