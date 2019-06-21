May move to disqualify more MLAs: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that the party may move petition to disqualify more MLAs who are supporting other political parties.

On June 10, Mr. Bharadwaj had moved a petition in the Delhi Assembly to disqualify AAP Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai and suspended Bijwasan MLA Col. Devinder Sehrawat and the MLAs have been issued a notice by the Assembly.

On May 3, Mr. Bajpai had joined the BJP and on May 6, Mr. Sehrawat also joined the party, in two separate press conferences. “We are open to disqualify other MLAs who won on our tickets and are working for other parties,” Mr. Bharadwaj told The Hindu on Thursday.

But the AAP leader did not name any MLA. “There are many names, but I don’t want to take any names,” he said, when asked about who are the other MLAs he was talking about.

Rebel leaders

Two other AAP MLAs, Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba and Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra have been vocal against the party and Mr. Mishra has been openly supporting the BJP.

“It’s morally and legally wrong for them [Mr. Bajpai and Mr. Sehrawat] to continue in the party. We did not take any action earlier as we were busy with the election and we thought they might resign themselves,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

He said that the two MLAs are now saying that they never joined the BJP. “The MLAs have only two options now. One, they can say that the BJP leaders lied about them joining the party, while they were sharing the dias. Second, they can say that they have joined the BJP and resigned from AAP and lose their MLA status,” he said.

When reached out, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that Mr. Bajpai and Mr. Sehrawat had time till Monday to respond to the notices issued by the Assembly.