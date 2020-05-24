Delhi

Maruti Suzuki employee tests positive

An employee of Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant here has tested positive for COVID-19. There is a possibility of a a second case, details of which are being sought, said a statement issued by the company.

As per the statement, the last attendance of the employee, who has tested positive for the deadly virus, was registered on May 15 at the plant with normal health after which the area where he lives was declared a containment zone. He did not join work thereafter.

The company has informed the district administration. The employee has been admitted to a hospital and is stable. The company is providing all medical help and assistance to him as per government guidelines.

“The company has undertaken a contact tracing exercise... all employees who could have come in contact have been advised to stay in home isolation. There is no impact on the business operations of the company,” a statement said.

