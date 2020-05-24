Maruti Suzuki employee tests positive

An employee of Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant here has tested positive for COVID-19. There is a possibility of a a second case, details of which are being sought, said a statement issued by the company.
As per the statement, the last attendance of the employee, who has tested positive for the deadly virus, was registered on May 15 at the plant with normal health after which the area where he lives was declared a containment zone. He did not join work thereafter.
The company has informed the district administration. The employee has been admitted to a hospital and is stable. The company is providing all medical help and assistance to him as per government guidelines.
“The company has undertaken a contact tracing exercise... all employees who could have come in contact have been advised to stay in home isolation. There is no impact on the business operations of the company,” a statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism