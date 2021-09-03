‘Many in posh areas using 10 times more water’

DJB official says these people own large houses, lawns, pets and multiple cars

Many people living in affluent areas are using up to 10 times more water than the daily average per person in the city, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) data accessed by The Hindu. Water is available 24*7 in these areas.

Meanwhile, other parts of Delhi face water shortage during summers and rely on water tankers for their daily needs.

Currently, most parts of the city receive water at a particular time every day.

Delhi govt. aim

However, the Delhi government is trying to achieve a 24*7 water supply for the entire city.

The average water consumption of a person in Delhi is 240 litres per day, which is also termed as 240 LPCD (litres per capita per day), as per the DJB.

But in Westend Colony in Vasant Kunj, which has 24*7 water supply for more than three years, as per the DJB, the consumption is as high as 2,219 LPCD to 2,721 LPCD — about 10 times the average water used daily by a person in the rest of the city. The average usage of Westend Colony is 443 LPCD, state records. In another area in Vasant Kunj, Shanti Niketan, the consumption is as high as 1,600-2,041 LPCD — about 8.5 times the average usage. The average usage of the area is 277 LPCD, records show. The DJB is trying out 24*7 water supply on a trial basis in this area.

“During meetings with the residents, we have raised the issue multiple times that their usage is really high. Many have large houses, lawns, multiple cars, and pets. They wash their cars using a hose and even the road outside their houses. They are ready to pay the bills. But just because you can pay doesn’t mean that you can waste this much water,” a DJB official said.

The official said the DJB officials inspected the area after employees who go to take readings reported about high bills from the area, raising suspicion of commercial activities.

“We have provision to fine people if their overhead water tank is overflowing, but it is again difficult to find out these things. But in these areas, people are educated and they should be saving water instead of wasting it,” the official added.