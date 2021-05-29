Man loses parents to COVID-19, burglars take away memories

Accused arrested, some stolen items recovered

A 35-year-old man, who lost both his parents to COVID a few days ago, lost their memorabilia too when their house in Inderlok was burgled in the last week of April.

The man and his wife were in the hospital also recuperating from the virus when the crime took place. The police have arrested two persons — Azad (34) and Shahzad (24) — both residents of Meerut — in connection with the case.

On April 28, the man — who works in Muscat — complained to the police that his parents’ house had been burgled. On reaching the spot, the police found the house ransacked.

The victim called the police, saying he, his wife and his father were undergoing treatment for COVID at a hospital. He also said his mother died a few days ago due to COVID. During treatment, his father also passed away, an officer said.

On May 21, after recovering from the virus, he went to the house and listed the number of things, which had been stolen. His father’s engagement ring, a pair of earrings, old currency and ₹1.5 lakh cash were missing from the house.

“They are gone. I had gifted the earrings to my mother after I got my first salary in 2007. It is not the things that matter but the memories attached to the belongings. The thieves also stole ancient coins of my great grandparents,” he said.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said during the probe, two persons were seen in CCTV footage carrying two bags. With the help of technical and human intelligence, Azad was arrested and when interrogated, he allegedly told police that he sold some of the stolen articles to Shehzad who was subsequently arrested.

The police claim to have recovered pieces of gold and silver from the accused. “I am happy with the help from police. They have recovered a lot of items and I hope my parents’ belongings are in it,” the victim said.