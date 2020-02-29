Man kills wife, two children

A 27-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and children before killing self in Ghaziabad, the police said on Friday.
Note found
The victim died by hanging and a note has been recovered, they said. The body was found by his neighbour, said Superintendent of Police, Maneesh Mishra.
The bodies of his 25-year-old wife, 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were found on the bed.
The note blamed his wife for having “an affair”.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.
