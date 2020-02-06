Man kills wife over suspicion of affairs

A driver allegedly killed his 50-year-old wife in west Delhi’s Basaidarapur over suspicion that she was having extramarital affairs.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Lama and the deceased as Rita Thapa, said the police.

Rita got married to Mr. Lama in 2014 after the death of her first husband. The woman also had a son from her first marriage, Krishna Thapa. The accused works as a bus driver with a travel agency. Around 11.30 a.m. on Monday, Krishna, who works as a helper in a local eatery, informed the police that his mother was found dead at their residence.

During investigation, it was found that the woman was killed by someone she knew as the entry was friendly and the house was not ransacked.

The police and Mr. Krishna suspected Sumit. The son told the police that Sumit and his mother had fought a few days back. The accused was nabbed from Tagore Garden while he was allegedly planning to flee to Nepal. He told the that he suspected his wife of having extramarital affairs. Around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, when he reached home from work, he allegedly found his wife in an inebriated condition, following which a fight ensued between the two. He started thrashing her with a stick which resulted in her death. In order to evade arrest, he fled the spot, the police said.