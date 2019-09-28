Man kills brother for intervening in fight

A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed by his brother in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Thursday night for objecting to a fight with his mother, the police said on Friday. The accused has not been arrested yet, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sameer Sharma said that the victim has been identified as Anand Tiwari, a resident of Basai Darapur, who was allegedly killed by his elder brother Amit (25).

The police said that they received a call around 10 p.m. regarding a man who had been stabbed. The caller said that his condition was critical. When the police reached the spot, they were told that Anand, who was attacked by his brother Amit, died on the spot.

During investigation, the police said, it was revealed that Amit, an alcoholic, would often pick fights with his family members, including his mother Shanti Devi. On Thursday night, he started to fight with his mother over money when his brother objected to it. When he intervened, Amit slit Anand’s throat, Mr. Sharma said.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and have formed teams to nab Amit who is absconding since the incident, the officer said.

Anand used to work at a chewing tobacco company on Rama Road, while Amit used to do odd jobs and is currently unemployed.