Man, juvenile held for beating ‘TikTok star’

A 22-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly beating and threatening a ‘TikTok star’ over a love triangle in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla area, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Bhupender Maan, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.

On Saturday, a 17-year-old youth, who is active on Tik Tok, lodged a complaint at Chhawla police station that two unknown persons had threatened him at gunpoint on June 3 at Pandwala Kalan village in Najafgarh, a senior police officer said.

The video clips of the incident went viral on the social media.

In one of the videos, the boy was seen being abused and attacked by the two men. Holding a pistol in his hand, one of the men threatens the boy and says, “I will make you a TikTok star now.” He was seen slapping the boy. The boy was heard apologising to the men several times.

In another video, one of the men was seen attacking the boy and pointing a gun on his head. He said, “You want to be a gangster.... Say sorry now.” The boy then apologised to them.

“During investigation, police got a tip-off and laid a trap near Jhatikara Road, Rewla Khanpur on Tuesday. Around 6 pm, Maan was apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

On his instance, the juvenile, 16, who shot the video on his mobile, was also apprehended, police said.

Maan told the police that he is a friend of one Ashish Sehrawat, who is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon.

The girlfriend of Sehrawat was also close to the victim. A few days ago, the victim told the girl that Sehrawat is a criminal and has been lodged in jail on rape charges, the DCP said.

Sehrawat somehow got to know about it. He contacted Maan and asked him to teach the victim a lesson, police said.

Thereafter, Maan took a loaded pistol and went to the village of the victim with his associates. They spotted him while he was returning after shooting a new video.

They intimidated, abused and assaulted him. A video of the incident was also shot which was sent to Sehrawat, the police said, adding that one pistol, two live rounds and the mobile used to shoot the video were recovered from their possession.