Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from Safdarjung Hospital

A 23-year-old man, who was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital from the IGI Airport after he was suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19, jumped off the hospital building, police said on Wednesday.
A police team reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary. “The nodal officer informed that the man was admitted on Wednesday at 9 p.m. as a suspected coronavirus patient from IGI Airport,” said an officer. Initial inquiry revealed that he was a resident of Punjab. He landed at the Delhi airport from Sydney.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivni, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.