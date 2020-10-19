Man held from Gujarat for sending obscene messages to woman

Accused works as a sales executive: police

A 28-year-old man has been arrested from Gujarat for allegedly harassing a woman by sending her obscene messages on WhatsApp, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said the accused has been identified as Lad Ashish from Tapi in Gujarat, who works as a sales executive in a car firm.

On July 3, a complaint was received at Hauz Khas police station from a woman who alleged that a man was sending her sexually explicit messages on Whatsapp. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the IPC.

During probe, the police obtained the call detail record and customer acquisition form of the mobile number of the accused. After analysing it, police found that the mobile number was switched off since May but WhatsApp was being used on that number, Mr. Thakur said.

“A notice was sent to WhatsApp to obtain the technical details of the number following which many people were examined but it was found that the number was linked to Ashish in Gujarat,” he said.

A team was sent to Gujarat and after sustained interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime. “He previously did not know the complainant but saw her name on Truecaller and later started harassing her,” Mr. Thakur said.

The mobile phone, used to send vulgar messages, was recovered from his possession. The accused was brought to Delhi and further investigation is under way, the police added.