Man held for targeting, duping upcoming models

Accused used to collect objectionable photographs of victims

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating fake profiles on social media and targeting upcoming models by deceiving them on the pretext of giving them lead roles in web series. He used to collect their objectionable photographs, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mam Chand, a resident of Sultanpuri. He was previously involved in a cheating case of Hissar in Haryana, the police said.

A 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint alleging that she was contacted by one Rashi Goel on social media. Goel introduced herself as a model who was looking for new models for upcoming web series and asked for normal and nude photographs of the complainant for auditions.

The complainant sent her nude photographs to Goel. Goel kept on asking for more photographs of the complainant after which the accused denied and blocked the accused, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, the complainant was contacted by two persons who threatened her to do whatever they told her or else they would make her objectionable photos viral on social media.

Obscene photograph of the complainant was also sent to two of her friends. The accused also sent screenshots of one profile to the complainant which was created in the name of the complainant having her photograph.

“During investigation, four social media IDs, which were alleged used and created to contact the victim, were identified. Later, the accused was apprehended from outside his residence in Sultanpuri,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said.

Chand had created a fake profile on social media by the name of Rashi Goel and targeted upcoming models, the DCP said.

The accused used to contact victims from different fake profiles and pressurise them to talk to him or otherwise, he would leak the photographs on social media, the police said. He claimed that he never met with any victim. An audition form of models was also found in the mobile phone of the accused. Objectionable photographs of the victims and photographs of accused were also found on the mobile phone of the accused.

The accused used to change the name of his profile. Three mobile phone and four SIM cards were recovered from his possession, the police added.