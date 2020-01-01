Delhi

Man held for stealing Maliwal’s mobile phone

Device recovered within 12 hours

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal’s mobile phone was stolen in central Delhi’s Paharganj but was recovered within 12 hours with the arrest of the accused, the police said on Tuesday.

The phone was stolen on Monday evening when Ms. Maliwal had gone to the area to help an elderly woman in distress. The police informed Ms. Maliwal on Tuesday morning that her phone had been recovered and a 25-year-old man, Rohan alias Vinod, had been arrested on charges of theft.

Rohan was held earlier this year in connection with a snatching case.

“Last night, I had gone to Paharganj to rescue an elderly woman. At the same time my phone was stolen from my pocket. After giving a complaint to the police, they caught the culprit in the night and got me my phone back. Thank you @DelhiPolice and SHO Paharganj for the quick action [sic],” the DCW chief tweeted.

