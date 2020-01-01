Man held for stealing Maliwal’s mobile phone

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal’s mobile phone was stolen in central Delhi’s Paharganj but was recovered within 12 hours with the arrest of the accused, the police said on Tuesday.
The phone was stolen on Monday evening when Ms. Maliwal had gone to the area to help an elderly woman in distress. The police informed Ms. Maliwal on Tuesday morning that her phone had been recovered and a 25-year-old man, Rohan alias Vinod, had been arrested on charges of theft.
Rohan was held earlier this year in connection with a snatching case.
“Last night, I had gone to Paharganj to rescue an elderly woman. At the same time my phone was stolen from my pocket. After giving a complaint to the police, they caught the culprit in the night and got me my phone back. Thank you @DelhiPolice and SHO Paharganj for the quick action [sic],” the DCW chief tweeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.