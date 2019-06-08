Man found murdered in South Avenue

A 52-year-old man was found dead in quarters allotted for house helps in South Avenue in the early hours of Friday. The police have detained three persons for questioning in connection with the case.
DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said that the victim has been identified as Suresh. His wife Anju who works as a house help in VIP houses in the area was allotted the quarters. The victim’s body was found with throat slit.
“In the CCTV footage, two persons can be seen entering the area wearing masks and returning,” a senior officer said.
