Man beaten to death by partner’s family

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly his girlfriend’s family members in north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar on Friday morning, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said Sonu from Sonia Vihar, who used to run a medical store in the area, was beaten to death by the woman’s two brothers. Her family objected to their relationship as she was a divorcee with a six-year-old child.

Call from hospital

The police claimed to have got the information from a hospital regarding a man being admitted with serious injuries.

“Sonu was in a relationship with the woman for a few years,” said a senior officer. The woman’s family had earlier asked her not to meet or talk to Sonu. However, the duo had continued their relationship but on Friday, Sonu had decided to meet her family to ask for her hand in marriage.

When Sonu reached her house, her family members argued with him and subsequently, her brothers thrashed him brutally. “The woman tried to stop her brothers but they didn’t. She then took him to a hospital. A few hours later, he succumbed to injuries,” the officer added.

A case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been lodged and the two brothers are absconding, the police said.