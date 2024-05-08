GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man arrested from Indo-Nepal border for raping, impregnating 13-year-old

May 08, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Police arrested a man from the Indo-Nepal border for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old in south-west Delhi, officials said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the victim’s mother took her for a check-up to Safdarjung Hospital, where she learnt of the pregnancy.

A senior official said that the accused had initially got in touch with the victim after he started working at a momo stall operated by the victim’s father.

“The accused had been working at the stall for almost 20 days before he went missing,” the officer said, adding that the victim’s family did not know of his whereabouts.

Police learned through technical surveillance and sources that the accused, Umesh Thapa, was taking shelter in Nepal.

“The police laid a trap and called him back to India for some property-related work. When he reached the border, they arrested him and brought him to Delhi,” said DCP (South West) Rohit Meena.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, added police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.