Man arrested from Indo-Nepal border for raping, impregnating 13-year-old

May 08, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested a man from the Indo-Nepal border for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old in south-west Delhi, officials said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the victim’s mother took her for a check-up to Safdarjung Hospital, where she learnt of the pregnancy.

A senior official said that the accused had initially got in touch with the victim after he started working at a momo stall operated by the victim’s father.

“The accused had been working at the stall for almost 20 days before he went missing,” the officer said, adding that the victim’s family did not know of his whereabouts.

Police learned through technical surveillance and sources that the accused, Umesh Thapa, was taking shelter in Nepal.

“The police laid a trap and called him back to India for some property-related work. When he reached the border, they arrested him and brought him to Delhi,” said DCP (South West) Rohit Meena.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, added police.