GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man arrested for murder, human trafficking after 16-year chase

Updated - May 15, 2024 02:21 am IST

Published - May 15, 2024 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

After a chase of 16 years, Delhi Police arrested a 57-year-old man for trafficking young women and murdering another, said officials on Tuesday, adding that the accused had been absconding since 2007.

Virender Singh was apprehended from his hideout at Vijay Vihar in Rohini on May 10. A resident of Vaishali in Bihar, Singh had begun trafficking women from West Bengal in 2001 for “easy money”, and in June 2007, had killed a victim of human trafficking and hidden the body at a flat in south Delhi’s Kalkaji, said a senior police officer.

The officer added that while in hiding, Singh had been working as a commission agent in the business of recruiting young girls from West Bengal and Bihar to work as domestic workers.

On June 2, 2007, the complainant — a property dealer — had met with Singh to rent out a property to him. “Singh shifted into the flat with a 22-year-old woman after paying a token sum, and assured the complainant that he would pay the rest the next day. When the complainant contacted Singh for the balance amount, Singh postponed the meeting, citing unavailability, police said.

On June 7, the complainant visited the accommodation and found the place to be locked, with a foul smell emanating from the flat. After police were called and the lock opened, the women’s body was found locked in an iron trunk. It was later found that the woman was a human trafficking victim “purchased” by Singh for ₹10,000, and that he had murdered her after she refused to work in the sex trade due to illness. He had subsequently flown to Kolkata to avoid arrest, police added.

At the time, the case was investigated by ASI Ramesh, who was posted at Kalkaji police station, but the accused remained in hiding. In 2017, Mr. Ramesh reopened the case after being posted back to the police station. “With no other clues except a copy of Singh’s tenant verification form and an old photograph of him, police teams began tracing Singh from Govindpuri and Kalkaji, and found him active in Rohini,” DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.