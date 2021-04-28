Man arrested for killing pregnant wife

A 29-year-old woman who was eight-month pregnant was allegedly shot dead by her husband on Tuesday in Hazrat Nizamuddin. The accused has been arrested, the police said. The woman’s employee was also shot at and is battling for life.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that the victim has been identified as Saina, who was released on bail on Saturday in a narcotics case, and the accused has been identified as her husband Waseem.

The police said that a PCR call was received at 10.42 a.m. about a firing after which it was informed that the woman was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where she was declared dead. The injured identified as Saina’s employee Shahadat is admitted and undergoing treatment.

After the police registered a murder case, a video of the incident was procured and analysed. In the video, the accused can be seen pumping bullet in Saina and shooting the employee as well.

Saina and Waseem got married a year ago and Waseem was her third husband. When Saina was in jail, the accused developed relationship with Saina’s sister Rihanna which Saina objected to. He didn’t come to see her even after she was bailed out which irked her, the police said.

The police said that Waseem doesn’t have a criminal record and was a local financier. Role of Rihanna was also being probed, the police said.