‘Look into plea on illegal operation of dyeing units’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana government and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to look into a plea alleging illegal operation of dyeing industries in Faridabad and furnish a report on the same.

A Bench headed by NGT Chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Let a joint committee comprising representatives of CPCB, District Magistrate of Faridabad, and Haryana State Pollution Control Board furnish a factual and action-taken report in the matter within one month.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Varun Sheokand and others alleging violation of environmental norms in Faridabad by dyeing industries.

“Grievance in the application is that dyeing industries are being allowed to illegally operate in Faridabad without complying with the environmental norms of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board in violation of order of this Tribunal, dated September 2016,” the Bench observed while noting the allegations made by the petitioner.

During the hearing, the Tribunal also specified that the State pollution control board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance of the orders.