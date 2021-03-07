‘Look into petition alleging chopping of trees by DIAL’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Forest Department to look into a plea alleging chopping trees by the Delhi International Airport Authority Limited (DIAL) and the GMR group for expansion of a runway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
An NGT Bench directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Delhi to verify the factual position and take remedial action in accordance with law after due verification.
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea by Vivek Awasthi, seeking action against the felling of trees by DIAL and the GMR group for the expansion of a new runway at the airport.
According to the petition, the felling of trees had taken place in non-compliance of requisite rules.
Based on a RTI filed by the petitioner, it was contended that no permission was taken for the felling. Referring to the RTI, the Tribunal said: “While RTI proceedings cannot be taken as conclusive to presume that there is no permission, instead of straightaway interfering with the project of public utility and at the same time ensuring compliance of rule of law, we direct the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Delhi to verify the factual position.”
