Lok Nayak Hospital gets video urodynamic lab

A video urodynamic lab was inaugurated at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital by Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday. The lab is capable of taking real-time pictures of the urinary tract and bladder, which also provides immediate biofeedback

It has advanced equipment for studying urinary bladder dynamics, which will help in managing children with urological anomalies and diseases, according to the Delhi government. A video urodynamic system is a machinery required by doctors to perform urodynamic testing with precision.

“This system is essential for treatment and diagnosis of urological conditions in children at an early stage and can be used to diagnose gastrointestinal diseases as well,” said Mr. Jain.