Lok Nayak Hospital gets video urodynamic lab
A video urodynamic lab was inaugurated at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital by Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday. The lab is capable of taking real-time pictures of the urinary tract and bladder, which also provides immediate biofeedback
It has advanced equipment for studying urinary bladder dynamics, which will help in managing children with urological anomalies and diseases, according to the Delhi government. A video urodynamic system is a machinery required by doctors to perform urodynamic testing with precision.
“This system is essential for treatment and diagnosis of urological conditions in children at an early stage and can be used to diagnose gastrointestinal diseases as well,” said Mr. Jain.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.