Mumbai

300 attend midnight protest to condemn JNU violence

Show of solidarity: Several residents of the city gathered at Gateway of India at midnight on Monday to protest violence against staffers and students of JNU on Sunday.

Show of solidarity: Several residents of the city gathered at Gateway of India at midnight on Monday to protest violence against staffers and students of JNU on Sunday.  

more-in

Responding to a call to peacefully protest at Gateway of India at midnight. on Monday a small gathering of Mumbaikars held a candlelight vigil against the attack on the staffers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.

The small group soon swelled to about 300 people — some with candles, all with their mobile phones — and with their voices echoing in protest. An initially silent meeting started singing and reciting poetry as the number of youths increased.

Several attendees requested everyone present to not to talk to the media — as this is was a protest meeting for JNU. Many young people shared poems, all in peace, and Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ was recited.

The meeting was still on at 1 a.m. Student leader Umar Khalid, gallerist Shireen Gandhy and comedian Kunal Kamra were spotted among the crowd.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 2:12:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/300-attend-midnight-protest-to-condemn-jnu-violence/article30489150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY