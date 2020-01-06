300 attend midnight protest to condemn JNU violence

Responding to a call to peacefully protest at Gateway of India at midnight. on Monday a small gathering of Mumbaikars held a candlelight vigil against the attack on the staffers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.
The small group soon swelled to about 300 people — some with candles, all with their mobile phones — and with their voices echoing in protest. An initially silent meeting started singing and reciting poetry as the number of youths increased.
Several attendees requested everyone present to not to talk to the media — as this is was a protest meeting for JNU. Many young people shared poems, all in peace, and Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ was recited.
The meeting was still on at 1 a.m. Student leader Umar Khalid, gallerist Shireen Gandhy and comedian Kunal Kamra were spotted among the crowd.
