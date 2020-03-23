Delhi

Last international flight lands at Delhi airport

Aircrafts parked over the bays of the Terminal 3 of the IGI airport in Delhi during the one-day Janata curfew imposed on March 22 as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

Aircrafts parked over the bays of the Terminal 3 of the IGI airport in Delhi during the one-day Janata curfew imposed on March 22 as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.   | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

Operations at T3 international arrivals remain suspended till 0531 hours of March 29, but domestic arrivals continue

The last flight from abroad landed at the Delhi airport just before midnight on March 23 before international arrivals were suspended till 0531 hours of March 29 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Delhi airport official said the last international flight to land was AI 014 that flew the Ahmedabad-Delhi sector and was coming from London. All the passengers have exited the airport after screening, the official added.

Operations at T3 international arrivals remain suspended but domestic arrivals continue. “We do not have a number on the exact number of domestic arrivals but operations have been normal,” an airport official said.

On Sunday evening, the Delhi government had announced the suspension of domestic flights as well, but the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said domestic flights were not being suspended. "Domestic flights to and from IGIA Delhi shall continue to operate and the Airport shall remain functional," the DGCA clarified.

