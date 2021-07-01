Labourers’ death: kin blame contractor for not giving safety gear

Police yet to make arrests after filing case

A day after three labourers fell to death at a Delhi Development Authority under-construction site in Dwarka, family members of one said that he left behind a month-old son.

On Tuesday afternoon, four labourers who were on a lift at the site fell after it allegedly broke from the top. The police said that Panna Lal (50), Basant (29), and Mangla Prasad Singh (26) died and Surender Rai (48) is undergoing treatment.

At Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital’s mortuary, Mangla’s family waited for his body and said that they were told by fellow workers that no safety gear was provided.

Refuse to learn lessons

“It’s the contractor’s fault. There was no head gear or any other safety gear. So many labourers have died like this but no lessons are ever learnt. We’ll keep lying like this,” said Mangla’s cousin Manoj Singh.

Mangla’s elder brother, Pushpendra Singh said that the deceased got married a year ago and the couple was blessed with a baby boy a month ago. “Mangla had gone home to celebrate his child’s birth. He came back to Delhi about 15 days ago and started working at this site, where he was also living,” the brother said, adding that his wife and parents are not coping well after hearing the news.

Lift broke

“We have been told by other workers that the lift broke from the top. The entire negligence of this incident lies with the company who has the contract. They should take care of all the families who have lost their loved ones,” said Manoj.

Pushpendra said that that he along with Mangla and their father worked as Prantiya Rakshak Dal officials in Uttar Pradesh but Mangla quit the job in 2018 to come to Delhi and earn more money. While Pushpendra also quit in 2020 because of low pay, their father Sita Ram Singh continues to be an official.

“He couldn’t even name his child,” said Manoj, talking about Mangla’s one-month-old son.

The police have registered a case but no arrests have been made so far.