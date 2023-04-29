L-G Saxena seeks report in connection with Delhi CM’s residence renovation irregularity row

April 29, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has taken cognisance of media reports on the alleged “gross irregularities” in connection with the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff House, Civil Lines, which was carried out by the Public Works Department.

According to a notice issued by the Raj Niwas (dated April 27), L-G V.K. Saxena has desired that all relevant records in connection to the matter to be secured and taken into protective custody.

“Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report on the matter be submitted within 15 days for perusal of the Lieutenant Governor,” the notice read.

Earlier this week, the Delhi BJP — while citing purported documents from the Public Works Department — called for the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the amount spent on renovating his official residence.

While the BJP said the documents show approximately ₹45 crore was spent, including ₹11.3 crore on “plush interior decoration” and ₹1 crore just on curtains, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the PWD had recommended the construction of a new house and it was not the CM’s personal property. It added that the amount spent was ₹30 crore.