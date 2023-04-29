HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G Saxena seeks report in connection with Delhi CM’s residence renovation irregularity row

According to a notice issued by the Raj Niwas, Mr.Saxena has desired that all relevant records in connection to the matter to be secured and taken into protective custody.

April 29, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has taken cognisance of media reports on the alleged “gross irregularities” in the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has taken cognisance of media reports on the alleged “gross irregularities” in the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has taken cognisance of media reports on the alleged “gross irregularities” in connection with the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff House, Civil Lines, which was carried out by the Public Works Department.

Also read: Congress slams Kejriwal over reports of ₹45 cr. being spent on ‘beautification’ of his official residence

According to a notice issued by the Raj Niwas (dated April 27), L-G V.K. Saxena has desired that all relevant records in connection to the matter to be secured and taken into protective custody.

“Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report on the matter be submitted within 15 days for perusal of the Lieutenant Governor,” the notice read.

Earlier this week, the Delhi BJP — while citing purported documents from the Public Works Department — called for the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the amount spent on renovating his official residence.

While the BJP said the documents show approximately ₹45 crore was spent, including ₹11.3 crore on “plush interior decoration” and ₹1 crore just on curtains, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the PWD had recommended the construction of a new house and it was not the CM’s personal property. It added that the amount spent was ₹30 crore.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.